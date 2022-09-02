Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Shares Gap Up to $7.37

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $7.37, but opened at $7.75. Century Aluminum shares last traded at $7.59, with a volume of 7,502 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CENX. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Century Aluminum from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. TheStreet raised Century Aluminum from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Century Aluminum from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $30.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Century Aluminum presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.67.

Get Century Aluminum alerts:

Century Aluminum Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.85 and a 200-day moving average of $15.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $689.75 million, a PE ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 2.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Century Aluminum ( NASDAQ:CENX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.09. Century Aluminum had a return on equity of 24.72% and a net margin of 1.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.27) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Century Aluminum will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Century Aluminum news, CEO Jesse E. Gary sold 49,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total value of $440,163.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 64,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $571,872. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Century Aluminum news, CEO Jesse E. Gary sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total value of $489,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,968 shares in the company, valued at $1,114,607.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jesse E. Gary sold 49,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total value of $440,163.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 64,400 shares in the company, valued at $571,872. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Century Aluminum

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CENX. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 87.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,536,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,654,000 after buying an additional 4,927,814 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 471.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,341,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,112 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 50.2% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,434,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,317,000 after purchasing an additional 813,593 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 127.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,328,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,997,000 after purchasing an additional 743,658 shares during the period. Finally, Mountaineer Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum during the 4th quarter valued at $11,596,000. 62.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Century Aluminum

(Get Rating)

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Century Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.