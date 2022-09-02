Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) Sees Large Volume Increase

Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 4,309 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 208,286 shares.The stock last traded at $47.33 and had previously closed at $46.09.

Separately, Roth Capital raised Centrus Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $689.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 2.43.

Centrus Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LEU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $1.71. Centrus Energy had a net margin of 58.67% and a negative return on equity of 91.68%. The company had revenue of $99.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.30 million. Analysts expect that Centrus Energy Corp. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Centrus Energy by 6.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 630,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,254,000 after purchasing an additional 37,114 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Centrus Energy by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 626,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,129,000 after buying an additional 22,092 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Centrus Energy by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 587,696 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,805,000 after buying an additional 43,860 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Centrus Energy by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 332,435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,228,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Centrus Energy by 16.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 213,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,284,000 after acquiring an additional 30,806 shares during the last quarter. 52.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Japan, Belgium, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) component of LEU; SWU and natural uranium components of LEU; and natural uranium for utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

