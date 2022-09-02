Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Shares Bought by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 158,667 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,748 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $13,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Centene by 7.8% in the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Centene by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Centene by 4.4% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Centene by 81.3% in the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 9,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 4,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its stake in shares of Centene by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 37,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,131,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares during the period. 94.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Centene alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Centene

In other news, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.77, for a total value of $111,324.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $919,165.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Centene news, EVP Shannon Bagley sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.21, for a total transaction of $829,890.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,194 shares in the company, valued at $10,898,668.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 1,200 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.77, for a total transaction of $111,324.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $919,165.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,200 shares of company stock valued at $2,458,274 over the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Centene Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE CNC opened at $91.24 on Friday. Centene Co. has a 1 year low of $59.67 and a 1 year high of $98.53. The company has a market capitalization of $52.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $35.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.56 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 1.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Centene declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, June 17th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on CNC. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Thursday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Centene to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Centene from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $99.00 in a report on Friday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Centene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $82.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Centene to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.26.

Centene Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.