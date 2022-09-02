Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) Trading 3.5% Higher

Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE)’s share price traded up 3.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as $18.98 and last traded at $18.93. 80,748 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 11,527,534 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.29.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$41.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$25.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Cormark reduced their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cenovus Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.13.
Cenovus Energy Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 2.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.31.
Cenovus Energy Cuts Dividend
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cenovus Energy
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVE. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 239.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 153.1% in the second quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 1,488 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.30% of the company’s stock.
Cenovus Energy Company Profile
Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments.

