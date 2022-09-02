Cedar Woods Properties Limited (ASX:CWP) Insider Acquires A$146,428.10 in Stock

Cedar Woods Properties Limited (ASX:CWP – Get Rating) insider Nathan Blackburne purchased 32,182 shares of Cedar Woods Properties stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$4.55 ($3.18) per share, for a total transaction of A$146,428.10 ($102,397.27).

Nathan Blackburne also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 14th, Nathan Blackburne bought 5,335 shares of Cedar Woods Properties stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$3.75 ($2.62) per share, for a total transaction of A$20,006.25 ($13,990.38).

The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.67.

Cedar Woods Properties Limited engages in property investment and development activities in Australia. It is involved in the urban land subdivision and development of residential, commercial, and retail projects in Western Australia, South Australia, Victoria, and Queensland. The company's property portfolio also includes medium and high-density apartments, offices, and townhouses.

