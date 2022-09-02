Cedar Wealth Management LLC Purchases 3,135 Shares of Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE)

Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,365 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,135 shares during the quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Spirit Airlines were worth $555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 58.3% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 13.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 1,381.1% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 4,972 shares during the last quarter. 68.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SAVE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Melius initiated coverage on Spirit Airlines in a report on Monday, August 15th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Spirit Airlines from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Spirit Airlines from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen cut Spirit Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Spirit Airlines from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

Shares of NYSE:SAVE traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.57. 12,274 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,426,713. Spirit Airlines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.92 and a 52 week high of $28.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.74 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.87.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.04. Spirit Airlines had a negative return on equity of 17.25% and a negative net margin of 7.53%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Spirit Airlines, Inc. will post -2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. It serves 85 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2021, the company had a fleet of 173 Airbus single-aisle aircraft. It sells tickets through its call centers and airport ticket counters, as well as online through spirit.com; and through various third parties, including online, traditional travel agents, and electronic global distribution systems.

