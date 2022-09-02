Cedar Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Cedar Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,725 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 315 shares during the period. Cedar Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 158,101,319 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $53,177,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909,538 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,303,590 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $31,719,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887,737 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,769,038 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $17,413,576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888,336 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,627,257 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $13,629,910,000 after purchasing an additional 950,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $9,595,113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.48, for a total value of $55,568.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,664 shares in the company, valued at $3,844,926.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total transaction of $2,115,099.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 14,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,648,115.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.48, for a total value of $55,568.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,844,926.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,276 shares of company stock worth $8,587,296 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on META shares. Cowen reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $370.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $325.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $265.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.37.

Shares of NASDAQ META traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $165.88. 257,819 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,716,982. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $170.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.10. The firm has a market cap of $445.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.50, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.32. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.25 and a twelve month high of $383.79.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $28.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.95 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 28.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

