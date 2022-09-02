Cedar Wealth Management LLC Has $88,000 Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Cedar Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 58.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 268 shares during the period. Cedar Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $88,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 189.3% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 625.0% during the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000.

IVV traded up $3.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $402.17. 147,029 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,845,424. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $402.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $416.22. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $364.03 and a one year high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

