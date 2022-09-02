Cedar Wealth Management LLC Has $64,000 Stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB)

Cedar Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB – Get Rating) by 23.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 347 shares during the quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF were worth $64,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 99.9% during the 1st quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 11,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 5,988 shares during the last quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 7.2% in the first quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 141,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,165,000 after purchasing an additional 9,491 shares during the period. Trek Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $5,461,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $194,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $733,000.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

FNDB stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.37. 25,723 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,566. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF has a 1-year low of $48.80 and a 1-year high of $59.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.51.

