Cedar Wealth Management LLC Has $292,000 Stock Position in RH (NYSE:RH)

Cedar Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 896 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in RH were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its position in RH by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 1,603,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,588,000 after purchasing an additional 313,268 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. raised its holdings in shares of RH by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,286,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,345,000 after purchasing an additional 318,000 shares during the period. Third Point LLC raised its holdings in shares of RH by 78.3% in the 4th quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 535,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,728,000 after purchasing an additional 235,000 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in shares of RH by 169.3% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 423,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,179,000 after purchasing an additional 266,464 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of RH by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 212,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,919,000 after buying an additional 9,095 shares in the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get RH alerts:

RH Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE:RH traded up $1.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $254.56. 4,694 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 859,160. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $271.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $308.18. RH has a 1 year low of $207.37 and a 1 year high of $733.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

Insiders Place Their Bets

RH ( NYSE:RH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $7.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.46 by $2.32. The business had revenue of $957.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.76 million. RH had a return on equity of 77.40% and a net margin of 19.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.89 EPS. Analysts predict that RH will post 24.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other RH news, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 138 shares of RH stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total value of $40,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,046,415. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Edward T. Lee sold 2,200 shares of RH stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.56, for a total value of $676,632.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $807,037.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 138 shares of RH stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total value of $40,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,046,415. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,201 shares of company stock valued at $9,566,609. Corporate insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of RH from $500.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of RH from $650.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of RH from $520.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of RH from $450.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on RH from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $366.13.

About RH

(Get Rating)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.