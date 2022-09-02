Cedar Wealth Management LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

Cedar Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Get Rating) by 36.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,633 shares during the quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF were worth $1,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the first quarter worth $89,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:XT traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,393. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a twelve month low of $45.68 and a twelve month high of $67.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.64 and a 200 day moving average of $52.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

