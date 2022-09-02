Cedar Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 22,209 Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAZ)

Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAZ – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 22,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

Separately, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares during the first quarter worth about $404,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares stock traded down $0.92 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.90. 30,820 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,284,087. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.67 and its 200 day moving average is $23.05. Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares has a 12 month low of $15.77 and a 12 month high of $32.59.

Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3x Shares (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the Russell 1000 Financial Services Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Russell 1000 Index that measures the performance of the securities classified in the financial services sector of the large cap United States equity market.

