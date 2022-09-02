CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B) Director Sebastian Rubino Sells 9,378 Shares

CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B – Get Rating) Director Sebastian Rubino sold 9,378 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$63.52, for a total value of C$595,653.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 80,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,135,141.57.

Sebastian Rubino also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 7th, Sebastian Rubino sold 83 shares of CCL Industries stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$59.75, for a total value of C$4,959.25.

CCL Industries Stock Down 0.1 %

CCL Industries stock traded down C$0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$64.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,751. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$62.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$60.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.75, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.26. CCL Industries Inc. has a 52-week low of C$53.36 and a 52-week high of C$73.75. The stock has a market capitalization of C$11.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About CCL Industries

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Securities increased their target price on CCL Industries from C$70.00 to C$73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Pi Financial increased their price target on CCL Industries from C$79.00 to C$82.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on CCL Industries from C$80.00 to C$74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on CCL Industries from C$79.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on CCL Industries from C$79.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, CCL Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$77.44.

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

