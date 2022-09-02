CC Japan Income & Growth Trust (LON:CCJI) Trading Up 1.1%

CC Japan Income & Growth Trust plc (LON:CCJI – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 1.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 143.97 ($1.74) and last traded at GBX 142.25 ($1.72). Approximately 126,854 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 135,258 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 140.75 ($1.70).

CC Japan Income & Growth Trust Trading Down 1.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £184.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,845.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 141.64 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 146.36.

CC Japan Income & Growth Trust Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th were given a dividend of GBX 1.40 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. CC Japan Income & Growth Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

About CC Japan Income & Growth Trust

In other CC Japan Income & Growth Trust news, insider June Aitken bought 372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 149 ($1.80) per share, with a total value of £554.28 ($669.74).

CC Japan Income & Growth Trust plc is an equity mutual fund launched and managed by Coupland Cardiff Asset Management LLP. It invests in the equity markets of Japan. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. CC Japan Income & Growth Trust plc was formed in 2013 and is domiciled in the United Kingdom.

