Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC Takes $487,000 Position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 15,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 16,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 4,419 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 72,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after purchasing an additional 9,280 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 249.0% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 99,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,131,000 after purchasing an additional 70,865 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $594,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 152,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,804,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of DFAU traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 677,232. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.02. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 1-year low of $25.50 and a 1-year high of $33.36.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.