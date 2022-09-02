Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,742 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,141,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,153,944,000 after purchasing an additional 34,503 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,993,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,949,898,000 after purchasing an additional 753,260 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,350,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,972,494,000 after acquiring an additional 190,633 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,166,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,745,522,000 after acquiring an additional 210,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,955,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,685,968,000 after buying an additional 43,958 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJH traded up $1.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $243.05. 48,346 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,566,789. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $242.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $250.28. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1 year low of $218.00 and a 1 year high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

