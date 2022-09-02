Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC Purchases 950 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 42.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RSG. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 116.8% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in shares of Republic Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 123.6% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Republic Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 58.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Republic Services Price Performance

Republic Services stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $144.53. The stock had a trading volume of 8,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,243,727. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $136.76 and its 200 day moving average is $131.89. Republic Services, Inc. has a one year low of $113.57 and a one year high of $148.26.

Republic Services Increases Dividend

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 16.18%. Republic Services’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a $0.495 dividend. This is a positive change from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is 42.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.19, for a total value of $2,027,850.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,659,863.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Republic Services news, CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 14,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.49, for a total value of $2,009,109.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,495,111.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.19, for a total transaction of $2,027,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 19,675 shares in the company, valued at $2,659,863.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on RSG. StockNews.com cut Republic Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Bank of America raised Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $147.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $139.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.33.

About Republic Services

(Get Rating)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

Featured Articles

