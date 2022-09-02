Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC Purchases 20,603 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 18,395.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,715 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,603 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up about 0.7% of Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 73.5% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 32.8% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 15,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,856 shares during the period. BNC Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Planning Group raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 39,831.4% in the first quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 1,273,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270,224 shares during the period.

SCHG traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $62.56. The stock had a trading volume of 7,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,247,632. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.63. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $55.23 and a 1-year high of $84.11.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

