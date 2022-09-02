Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 48.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,032 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,618 shares during the period. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,184,424,000. GQG Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 32,397,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,982,114,000 after acquiring an additional 5,807,202 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 149.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,534,097 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $539,651,000 after acquiring an additional 3,915,876 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 134.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,313,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $386,314,000 after acquiring an additional 3,619,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 70,815,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,322,078,000 after acquiring an additional 3,441,825 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of XOM traded up $2.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $96.52. The company had a trading volume of 620,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,478,564. The company has a market capitalization of $402.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $52.96 and a one year high of $105.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $90.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.09.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $115.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.67 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 10.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 12.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on XOM shares. Citigroup raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 960,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $88.51 per share, for a total transaction of $84,969,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,137,000 shares in the company, valued at $100,635,870. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total transaction of $236,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,635,839.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 960,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $88.51 per share, for a total transaction of $84,969,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,137,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,635,870. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

