Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KRE. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 664.0% in the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 587.7% in the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 212.4% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000.

Get SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Price Performance

KRE traded up $0.73 on Friday, hitting $62.96. 355,460 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,136,780. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a twelve month low of $56.09 and a twelve month high of $78.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.70.

About SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.