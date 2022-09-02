Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC Has $8.94 Million Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,532 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,288 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 4.3% of Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $3,702,114,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $15,319,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 201,295.5% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,787,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,793,000 after acquiring an additional 2,785,930 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,183,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,009,381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,043.1% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,730,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578,772 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded up $2.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $366.57. The company had a trading volume of 299,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,406,998. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $334.24 and a one year high of $441.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $368.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $380.98.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

