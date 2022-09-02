Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,394 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VBR. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $35,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $2.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $160.87. 4,715 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 652,269. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $145.54 and a 52-week high of $187.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $159.63 and a 200-day moving average of $165.24.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

