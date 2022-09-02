Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 2,000 Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Hubbell by 3.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,750,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $872,956,000 after buying an additional 149,540 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Hubbell by 33.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,056,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $561,718,000 after purchasing an additional 770,517 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in shares of Hubbell by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,196,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $457,459,000 after purchasing an additional 77,761 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Hubbell by 14.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,972,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $362,571,000 after purchasing an additional 253,569 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Hubbell by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,432,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $298,284,000 after purchasing an additional 26,570 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hubbell

In other news, insider Allan Connolly sold 5,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.48, for a total transaction of $1,164,763.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,417,472. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hubbell Stock Performance

A number of research firms have recently commented on HUBB. StockNews.com raised Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Hubbell from $175.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Hubbell to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Hubbell from $190.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Shares of NYSE HUBB traded up $2.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $210.76. 4,285 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 317,518. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a PE ratio of 21.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $201.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $191.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Hubbell Incorporated has a 12 month low of $170.21 and a 12 month high of $225.60.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 22.61% and a net margin of 11.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.36 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Hubbell Incorporated will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hubbell Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Hubbell’s payout ratio is currently 43.34%.

Hubbell Profile

(Get Rating)

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

Featured Articles

