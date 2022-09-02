Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC Acquires 193 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,093 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OEF. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 4,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 14,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,019,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 417.4% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 8,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canal Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 24,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,006,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 100 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Performance

iShares S&P 100 ETF stock traded up $1.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $182.50. The company had a trading volume of 29,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,214. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $165.66 and a fifty-two week high of $222.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $189.63.

About iShares S&P 100 ETF

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.