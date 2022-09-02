Casper Market Capitalization Tops $165.98 Million (CSPR)

Casper (CSPR) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. One Casper coin can now be purchased for $0.0278 or 0.00000140 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Casper has a total market capitalization of $165.98 million and approximately $5.36 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Casper has traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005028 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 89.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.57 or 0.00681551 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001642 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002262 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.52 or 0.00832149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00015915 BTC.

Casper Coin Profile

Casper’s total supply is 11,117,972,474 coins and its circulating supply is 5,970,677,484 coins. Casper’s official Twitter account is @Casper_Network.

Casper Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Casper should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Casper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

