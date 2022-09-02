carVertical (CV) Trading 0.7% Lower Over Last Week

carVertical (CV) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. One carVertical coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. carVertical has a total market cap of $1.10 million and $816.00 worth of carVertical was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, carVertical has traded down 0.7% against the dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005010 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19,962.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00004374 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005120 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005006 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002562 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.35 or 0.00131997 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00034894 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.23 or 0.00086317 BTC.
About carVertical
carVertical (CV) is a coin. It launched on December 13th, 2017. carVertical’s total supply is 9,835,745,292 coins and its circulating supply is 7,625,478,192 coins. The Reddit community for carVertical is /r/carvertical and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for carVertical is www.carvertical.com/investors. carVertical’s official Twitter account is @verticalcar and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling carVertical
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as carVertical directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire carVertical should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase carVertical using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
