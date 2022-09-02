Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Stock Holdings Lifted by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,807 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $2,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 10.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,220,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,203,000 after purchasing an additional 116,600 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cardinal Health by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 8,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Hightower 6M Holding LLC bought a new stake in Cardinal Health during the first quarter valued at about $226,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 29,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the first quarter worth about $167,000. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAH stock opened at $71.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33. The company has a market capitalization of $19.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.86. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.85 and a 12-month high of $71.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.71.

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $47.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.82 billion. Cardinal Health had a positive return on equity of 568.57% and a negative net margin of 0.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.4957 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.73%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CAH. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Cardinal Health from $57.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Cardinal Health to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $61.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $59.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Cardinal Health from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.20.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

