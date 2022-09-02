Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Issues Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.45-$2.45 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.65 billion-$1.65 billion. Capri also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $1.55-$1.55 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CPRI. StockNews.com upgraded Capri from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. TheStreet cut Capri from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Capri from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Capri in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Capri from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $71.00.

CPRI traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.41. 10,071 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,375,285. The stock has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.27. Capri has a fifty-two week low of $36.90 and a fifty-two week high of $72.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.86.

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.14. Capri had a return on equity of 36.51% and a net margin of 13.96%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Capri will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

Capri declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, June 1st that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Judy Gibbons sold 4,920 shares of Capri stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total value of $240,489.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,620 shares in the company, valued at $1,203,425.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRI. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Capri by 65.6% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 7,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 2,888 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Capri in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,352,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Capri by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,198,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,981,000 after purchasing an additional 102,439 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capri in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capri in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $227,000. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

