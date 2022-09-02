Capital (LON:CAPD) Receives Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Capital (LON:CAPD – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Friday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 173 ($2.09) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 107.93% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of LON:CAPD traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) on Friday, hitting GBX 83.20 ($1.01). 63,680 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 370,120. The firm has a market capitalization of £158.82 million and a P/E ratio of 320.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.94. Capital has a 1-year low of GBX 75 ($0.91) and a 1-year high of GBX 108 ($1.30). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 88.81 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 93.44.

Capital Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various drilling solutions to customers in the minerals industry. It offers exploration drilling services, including air core, reverse circulation, diamond core, deep hole diamond, directional, and underground diamond drilling; mineral geochemical analysis laboratory services; and grade control drilling services, such as advanced/deep grade control, shallow grade control, reverse circulation, and underground diamond drilling.

