Capital (LON:CAPD) Receives Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Capital (LON:CAPD – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Friday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 173 ($2.09) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 107.93% from the company’s previous close.
Capital Stock Performance
Shares of LON:CAPD traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) on Friday, hitting GBX 83.20 ($1.01). 63,680 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 370,120. The firm has a market capitalization of £158.82 million and a P/E ratio of 320.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.94. Capital has a 1-year low of GBX 75 ($0.91) and a 1-year high of GBX 108 ($1.30). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 88.81 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 93.44.
About Capital
Read More
- Hormel Looks Cheap At These Levels
- Lululemon Set To Soar Into September
- Could Nike Stock be Oversold, but Still Overvalued?
- Is Alcoa A Buy After Strong Q2 Results And More Share Buybacks?
- Will Royal Caribbean’s Broadband Partnership Drive Revenue?
Receive News & Ratings for Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.