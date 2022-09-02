Capital Analysts LLC Sells 301 Shares of Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR)

Capital Analysts LLC lessened its stake in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 38,779 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 301 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Sabine Royalty Trust were worth $2,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SBR. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sabine Royalty Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $1,440,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Sabine Royalty Trust by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,020 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 3,254 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Sabine Royalty Trust by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,285 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 5,108 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Sabine Royalty Trust by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 20,810 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 3,482 shares during the period.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Sabine Royalty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th.

Sabine Royalty Trust stock traded up $2.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $75.68. The stock had a trading volume of 12 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,509. Sabine Royalty Trust has a 52-week low of $38.28 and a 52-week high of $90.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.60 and a 200 day moving average of $64.87.

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The energy company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $28.04 million for the quarter. Sabine Royalty Trust had a net margin of 96.53% and a return on equity of 774.40%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.829 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. This is a positive change from Sabine Royalty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th.

Sabine Royalty Trust holds royalty and mineral interests in various producing oil and gas properties in the United States. The company's royalty and mineral interests include landowner's royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and other similar non-participatory interest in certain producing and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties located in Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas.

