Capital Analysts LLC Sells 2,859 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Capital Analysts LLC trimmed its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 44.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,508 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,859 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,661,928 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,873,788,000 after buying an additional 30,408 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 2,728,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,079,988,000 after purchasing an additional 742,676 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,191,705 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $461,274,000 after purchasing an additional 227,433 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,144,956 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $443,179,000 after purchasing an additional 42,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 7.2% during the first quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 783,728 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $350,499,000 after purchasing an additional 52,971 shares in the last quarter. 83.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

Shares of NOC traded up $4.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $485.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 887,906. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $472.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $456.96. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52-week low of $344.89 and a 52-week high of $497.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $75.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43, a PEG ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.62.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Northrop Grumman

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 26th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 19.26%.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 4,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.99, for a total value of $1,907,809.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,015,646.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Northrop Grumman news, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.87, for a total value of $4,818,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,851,510.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 4,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.99, for a total transaction of $1,907,809.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,015,646.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,607 shares of company stock valued at $7,007,034 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NOC. Cowen set a $510.00 price target on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $488.00 to $529.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $420.00 to $495.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $521.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $487.75.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

