Capital Analysts LLC Sells 193 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Capital Analysts LLC trimmed its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 193 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $2,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in MetLife by 5.8% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 68,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,827,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in MetLife during the first quarter valued at approximately $824,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in MetLife by 9.4% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 355,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,004,000 after acquiring an additional 30,693 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of MetLife by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of MetLife by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 15,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 4,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total value of $274,456.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,299 shares in the company, valued at $3,738,212.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MET stock traded up $1.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $66.12. The stock had a trading volume of 47,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,459,209. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.08. MetLife, Inc. has a one year low of $57.05 and a one year high of $73.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.82.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 8th. MetLife’s payout ratio is 49.75%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research raised MetLife from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays set a $75.00 price target on shares of MetLife in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of MetLife from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MetLife presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.92.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

