Capital Analysts LLC Purchases 2,187 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,716 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,187 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $3,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,982,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,424,000 after purchasing an additional 404,174 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,919,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,020,000 after buying an additional 272,481 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 2,495,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,318,000 after buying an additional 47,823 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 10.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,462,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,934,000 after buying an additional 142,170 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 806,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,606,000 after buying an additional 28,049 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of IUSV traded up $0.72 on Friday, hitting $69.85. 10,316 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 696,165. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.78. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a one year low of $64.35 and a one year high of $78.18.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

