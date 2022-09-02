Capital Analysts LLC Purchases 184 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 184 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $3,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cooper Financial Group boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 22.2% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 5,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $542,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 15.2% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 41,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,195,000 after buying an additional 5,533 shares during the last quarter. C2C Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $463,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 54.8% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 4,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after buying an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. 41.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Performance

Shares of QQQ traded up $3.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $302.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,544,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,482,352. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $269.28 and a 1-year high of $408.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $305.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $317.86.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were given a $0.527 dividend. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

