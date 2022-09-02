Capital Analysts LLC Grows Stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,986 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $2,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 175.0% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,759,142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,557,352,000 after purchasing an additional 542,317 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 13.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 210,330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,779,000 after purchasing an additional 24,230 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 73.0% during the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 171,103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,836,000 after purchasing an additional 72,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 2.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,007 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,776,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.60% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at SS&C Technologies
In other news, COO Rahul Kanwar sold 46,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.06, for a total value of $2,944,902.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,153,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
SS&C Technologies Trading Up 0.0 %
NASDAQ:SSNC traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $55.92. The stock had a trading volume of 8,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,384,102. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.59 and a 1-year high of $84.85. The stock has a market cap of $14.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78 and a beta of 1.47.
SS&C Technologies Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.74%.
SS&C Technologies Profile
SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SS&C Technologies (SSNC)
- Hormel Looks Cheap At These Levels
- Lululemon Set To Soar Into September
- Could Nike Stock be Oversold, but Still Overvalued?
- Is Alcoa A Buy After Strong Q2 Results And More Share Buybacks?
- Will Royal Caribbean’s Broadband Partnership Drive Revenue?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.