Capital Analysts LLC Grows Stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,986 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $2,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 175.0% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,759,142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,557,352,000 after purchasing an additional 542,317 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 13.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 210,330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,779,000 after purchasing an additional 24,230 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 73.0% during the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 171,103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,836,000 after purchasing an additional 72,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 2.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,007 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,776,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.60% of the company’s stock.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

Insider Transactions at SS&C Technologies

In other news, COO Rahul Kanwar sold 46,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.06, for a total value of $2,944,902.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,153,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SS&C Technologies Trading Up 0.0 %

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SSNC. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $86.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $89.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.50.

NASDAQ:SSNC traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $55.92. The stock had a trading volume of 8,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,384,102. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.59 and a 1-year high of $84.85. The stock has a market cap of $14.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78 and a beta of 1.47.

SS&C Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.74%.

SS&C Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.