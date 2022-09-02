Capital Analysts LLC Buys 318 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,613 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 126.5% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 105.0% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 121.8% during the first quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 173 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams to $305.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. Bank of America cut Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $313.00 to $292.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $294.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $311.30.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

Shares of SHW traded up $2.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $234.38. The stock had a trading volume of 5,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,718,060. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86. The company has a market capitalization of $60.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $241.54 and its 200 day moving average is $251.82. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $214.22 and a 12-month high of $354.15.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.01 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 82.04% and a net margin of 8.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.09%.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

