Capital Analysts LLC Boosts Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,759 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BA. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 165.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,377,572 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,015,817,000 after buying an additional 2,725,602 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,367,929 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,691,231,000 after buying an additional 2,210,908 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,674,287 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,065,627,000 after buying an additional 887,382 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,636,168 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $732,033,000 after buying an additional 552,493 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 152.3% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 900,377 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $172,182,000 after buying an additional 543,533 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna cut their price target on Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Boeing from $214.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Benchmark cut their price target on Boeing from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Boeing has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.56.

Boeing Stock Performance

Boeing stock traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $155.00. 41,824 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,624,113. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $113.02 and a twelve month high of $233.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.68. The firm has a market cap of $92.04 billion, a PE ratio of -17.17 and a beta of 1.38.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

