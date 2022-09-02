Capital Analysts LLC Boosts Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,771 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 211 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Netflix by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,223,880 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $17,605,636,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179,427 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Netflix by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,477,179 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $9,926,512,000 after purchasing an additional 299,165 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Netflix by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,268,607 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $7,993,623,000 after buying an additional 50,911 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,192,197 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,320,858,000 after buying an additional 209,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 17.1% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,356,094 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,380,929,000 after purchasing an additional 930,290 shares during the last quarter. 75.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $1.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $228.49. 52,276 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,651,252. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $212.32 and its 200-day moving average is $257.55. The stock has a market cap of $101.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $162.71 and a 1-year high of $700.99.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.03 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 30.07% and a net margin of 16.42%. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.97 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NFLX. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Netflix from $245.00 to $196.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $265.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Wedbush raised Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Netflix from $300.00 to $245.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Netflix from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $321.78.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

