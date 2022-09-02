Capital Analysts LLC Acquires 90 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH)

Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,796 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF worth $2,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $101,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

RYH stock traded up $2.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $268.64. 4,837 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,530. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a 52 week low of $251.96 and a 52 week high of $322.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $277.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $285.60.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.