Cantor Fitzgerald Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH)

Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Rating) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for Aspira Women’s Health in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst R. Osborn now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.26) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.29). The consensus estimate for Aspira Women’s Health’s current full-year earnings is ($0.29) per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Aspira Women’s Health’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.27) EPS.

Get Aspira Women's Health alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Aspira Women’s Health Price Performance

AWH opened at $0.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Aspira Women’s Health has a 1 year low of $0.32 and a 1 year high of $3.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.72. The stock has a market cap of $59.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 2.80.

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). Aspira Women’s Health had a negative net margin of 483.93% and a negative return on equity of 138.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Aspira Women’s Health

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AWH. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Aspira Women’s Health in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 70.5% in the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 15,246 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aspira Women’s Health in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Aspira Women’s Health by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 689,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 19,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 67,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 19,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.63% of the company’s stock.

Aspira Women’s Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in developing and commercializing diagnostic tests for gynecologic disease in the United States. The company provides OVA1, OVERA, and OVA1plus to detect risk of ovarian malignancy in women with adnexal masses. It also offers ASPiRA GenetiX, a genetic test for the risk of gynecologic cancer.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aspira Women's Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspira Women's Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.