Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Price Target Cut to C$31.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Barclays to C$31.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$42.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Monday, May 30th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$43.00 to C$37.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 30th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$44.00 to C$38.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$42.50 to C$39.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Western Bank has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$33.50.

Canadian Western Bank Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of CWB stock opened at C$24.44 on Monday. Canadian Western Bank has a 1 year low of C$24.02 and a 1 year high of C$41.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$26.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$31.01. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.45.

Canadian Western Bank Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. This is an increase from Canadian Western Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Canadian Western Bank’s payout ratio is currently 31.66%.

In other news, Senior Officer Darrell Robert Jones bought 3,584 shares of Canadian Western Bank stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$27.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$99,993.60. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 26,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$747,887.40. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 4,759 shares of company stock worth $130,586.

Canadian Western Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

Featured Stories

