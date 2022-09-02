Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) Given New C$35.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by BMO Capital Markets from C$39.50 to C$35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CBWBF. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$39.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Monday. Desjardins decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$36.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Monday. National Bank Financial raised shares of Canadian Western Bank from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Canadian Western Bank from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Western Bank currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $36.22.

Canadian Western Bank Stock Down 1.7 %

Canadian Western Bank stock opened at $18.40 on Monday. Canadian Western Bank has a 1-year low of $18.40 and a 1-year high of $33.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.47.

Canadian Western Bank Company Profile

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

