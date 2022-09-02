Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Shares Sold by Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 124,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 387 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $10,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Antonetti Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the first quarter worth $39,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the first quarter worth $39,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.53% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Railway Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of CP traded up $0.80 on Friday, hitting $74.76. 95,768 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,912,248. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.68. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 1 year low of $64.37 and a 1 year high of $84.22.

Canadian Pacific Railway Cuts Dividend

Canadian Pacific Railway ( NYSE:CP Get Rating ) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 29.38% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.148 per share. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is 25.76%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CP. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $91.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $84.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$93.00 to C$98.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Railway currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.13.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

