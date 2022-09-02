Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.25-$1.49 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.02 billion-$1.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.00 billion. Canada Goose also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $0.02-$0.11 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GOOS shares. Barclays upped their price target on Canada Goose to $28.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Cowen dropped their price target on Canada Goose from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Canada Goose from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Canada Goose from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from $39.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $34.40.

Canada Goose Stock Performance

NYSE:GOOS opened at $17.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Canada Goose has a 1-year low of $16.65 and a 1-year high of $53.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 27.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Canada Goose

Canada Goose Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GOOS. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Canada Goose during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Canada Goose during the second quarter worth about $234,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after acquiring an additional 2,574 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Canada Goose in the 1st quarter valued at about $949,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Canada Goose by 928.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 33,737 shares during the period. 44.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

Read More

