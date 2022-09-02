Canaccord Genuity Group Trims Jushi (OTCMKTS:JUSHF) Target Price to $2.75

Jushi (OTCMKTS:JUSHF – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group from $4.50 to $2.75 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
Jushi Stock Performance
Shares of JUSHF stock opened at $1.78 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.34. Jushi has a one year low of $1.31 and a one year high of $5.53.
