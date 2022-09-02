Canaccord Genuity Group Boosts Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) Price Target to $36.00

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Canaccord Genuity Group from $28.00 to $36.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NSSC. TheStreet upgraded shares of Napco Security Technologies from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $28.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of Napco Security Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $32.33.

Napco Security Technologies stock opened at $28.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 55.58 and a beta of 1.36. Napco Security Technologies has a 12-month low of $15.39 and a 12-month high of $30.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.16.

Napco Security Technologies ( NASDAQ:NSSC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.09. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 15.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Napco Security Technologies will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NSSC. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Napco Security Technologies by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Napco Security Technologies by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Napco Security Technologies by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in Napco Security Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Napco Security Technologies by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

