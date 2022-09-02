Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.85-$2.95 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.92. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.90 billion-$9.08 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.79 billion. Campbell Soup also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.85-2.95 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CPB. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup to $45.00 in a research note on Monday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Campbell Soup has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $47.18.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

Campbell Soup Trading Down 2.0 %

Campbell Soup stock traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $49.37. 6,183,857 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,518,916. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Campbell Soup has a 12 month low of $39.76 and a 12 month high of $51.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10, a PEG ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.37.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.56. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 26.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

In other Campbell Soup news, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 17,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $896,379.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 129,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,497,249.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 17,924 shares of Campbell Soup stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $896,379.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 129,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,497,249.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig Slavtcheff sold 13,110 shares of Campbell Soup stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $616,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,515,374. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 73,563 shares of company stock worth $3,612,348. 35.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Campbell Soup

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CPB. State Street Corp increased its stake in Campbell Soup by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,182,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749,650 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Campbell Soup by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,259,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,605 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Campbell Soup by 74.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,450,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,694,000 after purchasing an additional 619,831 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Campbell Soup by 692.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 315,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,160,000 after purchasing an additional 275,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its stake in Campbell Soup by 201.0% during the 1st quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 381,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,994,000 after purchasing an additional 254,619 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.16% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.