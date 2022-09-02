Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.85-2.95 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.92. The company issued revenue guidance of +4-6% yr/yr to $8.88-9.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.78 billion. Campbell Soup also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.85-$2.95 EPS.

Campbell Soup Stock Performance

NYSE CPB traded down $1.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $49.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,183,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,518,916. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.37. Campbell Soup has a 12 month low of $39.76 and a 12 month high of $51.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.03.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 26.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling

CPB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Campbell Soup to $45.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of Campbell Soup from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Campbell Soup presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $47.18.

In related news, VP Stanley Polomski sold 10,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $498,147.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,358,083.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 17,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $896,379.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 129,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,497,249.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stanley Polomski sold 10,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $498,147.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,358,083.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,563 shares of company stock worth $3,612,348 in the last three months. 35.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Campbell Soup

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CPB. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Campbell Soup by 149.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Campbell Soup by 1.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Campbell Soup by 11.4% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Campbell Soup by 0.4% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 161,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,209,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its stake in Campbell Soup by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 26,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.16% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.