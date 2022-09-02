Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Given New $45.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by UBS Group to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CPB. Citigroup raised their price target on Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $47.40.

Campbell Soup Stock Performance

Shares of CPB opened at $49.37 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.03. The stock has a market cap of $14.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77, a PEG ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.37. Campbell Soup has a 52 week low of $39.76 and a 52 week high of $51.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.56. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 26.07% and a net margin of 11.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

In other Campbell Soup news, EVP Craig Slavtcheff sold 13,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $616,170.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,242 shares in the company, valued at $1,515,374. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 32,194 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total value of $1,601,651.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 129,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,463,470.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Craig Slavtcheff sold 13,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $616,170.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,515,374. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 73,563 shares of company stock worth $3,612,348. Company insiders own 35.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Campbell Soup

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPB. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Campbell Soup by 1.6% in the second quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 6,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 2,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 19,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 21,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.16% of the company’s stock.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

