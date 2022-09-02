Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Given New $45.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by UBS Group to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.
A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CPB. Citigroup raised their price target on Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $47.40.
Shares of CPB opened at $49.37 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.03. The stock has a market cap of $14.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77, a PEG ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.37. Campbell Soup has a 52 week low of $39.76 and a 52 week high of $51.94.
In other Campbell Soup news, EVP Craig Slavtcheff sold 13,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $616,170.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,242 shares in the company, valued at $1,515,374. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 32,194 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total value of $1,601,651.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 129,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,463,470.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Craig Slavtcheff sold 13,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $616,170.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,515,374. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 73,563 shares of company stock worth $3,612,348. Company insiders own 35.62% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPB. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Campbell Soup by 1.6% in the second quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 6,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 2,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 19,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 21,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.16% of the company’s stock.
Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.
