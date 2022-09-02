Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) Short Interest Update

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 100,400 shares, a decrease of 8.4% from the July 31st total of 109,600 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.3 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut Cambridge Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Cambridge Bancorp to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th.

Cambridge Bancorp Trading Down 1.3 %

CATC opened at $81.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $82.74 and a 200 day moving average of $83.24. The firm has a market cap of $568.89 million, a P/E ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 0.47. Cambridge Bancorp has a 12 month low of $77.62 and a 12 month high of $97.57.

Cambridge Bancorp Announces Dividend

Cambridge Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CATC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.90. Cambridge Bancorp had a net margin of 29.36% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The business had revenue of $45.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.98 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Cambridge Bancorp will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Cambridge Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 33.68%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cambridge Bancorp

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CATC. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in Cambridge Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $104,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cambridge Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $128,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Cambridge Bancorp by 86.6% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,161 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cambridge Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cambridge Bancorp Company Profile

Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that provides commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market, trust, and individual retirement accounts; and time and demand deposits, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

